Veterans Day | Check out these deals, events celebrating our brave service men, woman

Veterans Day is Nov. 11 celebrate and remember your veterans this weekend at these events.

Veterans Day is this Friday, 6 News has compiled a list of different events and deals that are happening across our viewing area.

Veterans Day in Waco : Waco Events

2022 Waco Veteran's Day Parade - Downtown Waco, Austin Avenue

Nov. 11 - 11:00 A.M.

Downtown Waco will be honoring the nation’s Veterans during its parade!

Baylor Football vs. Kansas State - Baylor University - 1311 S 5th St.

Nov. 12 - 6 p.m.

Baylor football will be honoring community heroes during Veteran's Day weekend with a special National Anthem performance.

$40 tickets, purchased here.

Baylor vs. Norfolk St.- Baylor University - 1311 S 5th St.

Nov. 12 - 7 p.m.

Baylor Men's Basktball will be honoring community heroes during Veteran's Day weekend. Military, 1st responders, healthcare & teachers get in for free.

General Admission purchase here.

Commerical Offers

Starbucks

The coffee establishment will be offering free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, valid one per a customer.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' is offering veterans and active military a free doughnut. No purchase or proof of ID required, in-store only.

Krispy Kreme

The donut shop will also be offering free doughnut and small hot or iced brewed coffee.

Outback

Free Bloomin Onion and drink offered to all active and retired military personnel. The resteraunt will also be applying its "daily heroes discount" with 10 percrent off entire checks for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders.

IHOP

Pancakes galore! IHOP will be offering free dine-in only red, white and blue pancakes.Three buttermilk pancakes, topped with blueberry compote, glazed strawberries and whipped cream at participating stores from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wendy's

Those with valid Military ID or Veterans Advantage card can recieve a free breakfast combo during participating location's breakfast hours. Valid in-store or at drive-thru.

If you know of any events happening in your area, post them in the comments section.