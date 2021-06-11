Veterans gather at Rucks on Main in Temple

The semi-annual event is held at Memorial Day and Veteran's Day

TEMPLE, Texas — Rucks on Main held their semi-annual event in Temple on Saturday.

The event is held before both Veteran's Day and Memorial Day every year. It brings veterans and active duty members together to unite and bond.

The event features a six-mile race, beer tent, resources for veterans, and a non-perishable food drive.

"It’s building relationships, it’s shared experiences," Jason Deckman, a U.S. army veteran, said. "It’s becoming a tradition, people plan around this and it’s an amazing feeling. Being apart of this has been an honor for me. Seeing folks make this a tradition amongst themselves, the only word I can use is profound.”

The event brings together young and old and opens up the possibility for dialogue about services and what happens after service.

Wes Albanese is the president of Rucks on Main and is happy that he can contribute to this event every year.