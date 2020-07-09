VFW posts seeks community help to keep serving Central Texas area

The weight of financial struggles caused by COVID-19 has members hosting fundraisers and turning to their own pockets to make sure bills stay paid.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — VFW Post 3892 supports multiple programs to help local veterans. The programs ranging from supporting scholarships to taking veterans to the VA to to helping them pay bills.

The post's cantina generated much of the funding for those programs but it was closed earlier this year. Post Commander Willie Keller told 6 News it was a big loss.

"All together with the whole process, with the video system and everything, we were probably pulling $30,000 a month," Keller said. "That's gone. We donated to things for PTSD, the dog shelter that helps veterans. All that, we can't do it."

Sunday, the post held a fundraiser selling BBQ plates to the local community. Keller told 6 News it raised around $2,000. The post had only recently started doing the fundraisers, and had previously gotten by on members paying for expenses out of pocket.

"Members are coming out pocked weekly to make sure bills stay met," Keller said.

Keller said the hardest part is not being able to provide the home environment where veterans could find someone else to talk to if needed. He said they have met with local veterans in the parking lot and at the local pavilion around the corner instead. Veterans can sometimes go to the side of the building that serves as a restaurant, but it's not always open.

Monday, the post will be helping out VFW Post 1820 in Temple with another fundraiser. Keller said local posts are all in the same boat, and are all pitching in to keep from sinking.