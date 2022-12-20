DPS identifies victim in deadly crash in Bell County

One man is dead following a single-car rollover crash on State Highway 95, authorities say.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say.

According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling southbound on State Highway 95 about one mile south of the City of Academy when he drove into a grassy shoulder and crashed into a culvert.

Hernandez was ejected from his 2011 Ford Edge as it rolled over multiple times, authorities say.

Texas DPS says Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

