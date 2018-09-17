BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they were investigating the death of a person found in the rubble of a fire in Belton as a murder.

Major TJ Cruz said an autopsy determined the male had been shot twice in the head. He said the body was so badly burned they will have to use dental records to identify him.

Firefighters were called early Monday morning to the area of FM-1670 near Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road in Belton for a brush fire. Hours after being extinguished, the fire rekindled.

Once the fire was under control for a second time, investigators found the badly burned body.

