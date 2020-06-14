KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police found a person shot to death Sunday in the 200 block of Evergreen Dr.

Police said the male victim was lying at the intersection of Evergreen and Florence Road when they arrived. A justice of the peace pronounced him dead about an hour later.

Police won't identify the victim until his family his notified. They did not name any suspects.

Police ask that anyone with information that could help find the shooter to call 254-526-8477 or go online to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.

Popular on KCENTV.COM

6 Fort Hood soldiers, 14 total, arrested in prostitution sting

Family and friends rally again to keep missing Fort Hood soldier in the headlines

Texas state trooper secretly pays for elderly woman's tires when she couldn't