 Victim of Temple stabbing dies, suspect arrested, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The victim of a stabbing in Temple has died, police said.
Jaco Whiteley, 37, was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hospital Thursday.
Police said 24-year-old D’vante Craine-Greene taken into custody around 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 12th Street. He was charged with murder and taken to Bell County Jail.
The Temple Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing victim in the 700 block of East Downs Avenue just before 3 p.m., according to public information officer Ellen Morton.
Officers found Whitely in need of medical attention, Morton said. The officers began lifesaving measures before Whitely was taken to Baylor Scott & White for his injuries, Morton said.
It is unclear what led tot he stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.
