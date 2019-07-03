 Victim of Temple stabbing dies, suspect arrested, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The victim of a stabbing in Temple has died, police said.

Jaco Whiteley, 37, was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hospital Thursday.

Police said 24-year-old D’vante Craine-Greene taken into custody around 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 12th Street. He was charged with murder and taken to Bell County Jail.

The Temple Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing victim in the 700 block of East Downs Avenue just before 3 p.m., according to public information officer Ellen Morton.

Ryan Fite

Officers found Whitely in need of medical attention, Morton said. The officers began lifesaving measures before Whitely was taken to Baylor Scott & White for his injuries, Morton said.

Ryan Fite

It is unclear what led tot he stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.

