'Why are they scaring these kids?' Video captures dozens of shots ringing out in Uvalde neighborhood

Uvalde investigators said the incident happened Sunday night. Fortunately, no one was hurt and no homes were damaged.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and Uvalde County Constables are looking for whoever fired more than 30 rounds while driving through a neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cenisa Drive in the Uvalde Estates neighborhood.

Guadalupe Arellano was two blocks away from her home visiting her son, when she heard the gunfire.

She quickly drove home, called 911 and checked her surveillance cameras. One camera captured the vehicle driving quickly down the road and someone firing several rounds into the ground. Fortunately, no one was hit and no homes were damaged.

“What’s their motive for just scaring people?” Arellano asked.

Investigators recovered more than 30 shell casings on the road. They say at least one of those casings was ammo for an AR-15 rifle.

“I mean Uvalde’s not safe and it’s ugly to say that because it was always really safe,” Arellano said.

In another video shared by a different neighbor, it appears the suspects were driving a white SUV or jeep. Arellano is fearful, they may come back.

“I’m calling ADT to come and install two more cameras in front of the office because there’s no way, how can you sleep like that? How can you be at peace?,” She said.

While she is grateful everyone is okay, she said she admits this has shaken up a community that has already gone through so much.

“Why are they scaring these kids?” Arellano asked. “My little neighbor, niece was at the shooting at Robb. I had two neighbors down the road that they lost a child, what are they thinking to bring that fear back?”

She said she is praying investigators catch whoever fired the rifle before they hurt someone.

“Let the people have a little bit of peace,” She said.