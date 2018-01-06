A drone was used to help rescue two people stranded Thursday in the Brazos River, according to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

Tom Hemrick, Hill County Emergency Management Coordinator, used an Inspiron unmanned aircraft to deliver a life jacket to a person stranded in the middle of the river below the Lake Whitney Dam.

Officials said the two people had little swimming skills and no devices to keep them afloat with rising waters.

The jacket served as a temporary saving device until vehicles could arrive to save them.

