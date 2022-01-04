VIDEO | Motorcyclist struck near Moto Psycho Motorcycle Shop in Killeen

The driver of the Toyota was cited for Failure to Control Speed, as stated by Killeen PD.

KILLEEN, Texas — Warning | Viewer discretion is advised

A graphic Facebook video has been making waves around the internet that shows a motorcyclist being struck by a van.

On March 30, police received a call around 4:20 p.m. that reported a crash involving a motorcycle on the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to Killeen PD.

Officers say the black Yamaha motorcycle and the red Toyota RAV 4 in the video were both going east in the outside lane of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The video, taken by Shaun Null, shows the motorcyclist tries to turn but the Toyota runs into it. The rider is thrown off the bike and skids along the ground. Null told 6 News the rider didn't appear to be seriously injured.