Former Killeen City Council candidate Mellisa Brown was arrested Tuesday night during a city council budget workshop meeting.

Brown was recording the meeting. In the video, Councilwoman Shirley Flemming can be heard saying Brown wanted to say something. Just second later, another person says "we're out of time," then Mayor Jose Segarra says "ma'am don't make me escort you out of this meeting."

When Brown tries to speak again, Segarra tells an officer to escort her out. The officer can be heard saying she's going to be placed under arrest if she doesn't get her stuff. When Brown refuses to leave, the officer handcuffs her and walks her out of the building.

"Ms. Flemming and Mr. Rivera had indicated I was allowed to speak," Brown said. "At the same time Officer Dillford was telling me it was not a public hearing. It's up to the Mayor."

Brown was accused of disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. Brown was released from the Killeen City Jail Wednesday morning on a 2-thousand dollar bond, according to District 4 Councilman Steve Harris.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KCEN