Video captures helicopter rescue of two juveniles near Vermillion Falls Park

Both kids were rescued and safely removed from the river, according to the Hastings Fire Department.

HASTINGS, Minn. — A pair of juveniles were rescued by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) on Thursday.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the two youths fell into the rushing Vermillion River not far from Hastings around 5:20 p.m. By the time rescue crews arrived the kids had managed to crawl up on a large rock in the middle of the river but could not get to shore.

Video from moments ago at Vermillion Falls Park of the Minnesota Air Rescue Team attempting to get the trapped individuals to safety. No word on any injuries but reports are two people trapped near the falls. The individuals do not appear in the video. Hastings, Burnsville, Dakota County SOT and MART are all on scene Posted by KDWA Radio on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

At that point the rescue helicopter was called in to pluck the children from the river. Both were unhurt in the incident.

It's been an active few days for MART; the group worked to help rescue a family stranded on Barn Bluff in Red Wing Sunday.

