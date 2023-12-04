Video captures helicopter rescue of two juveniles near Vermillion Falls Park

HASTINGS, Minn. — A pair of juveniles were rescued by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) on Thursday.
The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the two youths fell into the rushing Vermillion River not far from Hastings around 5:20 p.m. By the time rescue crews arrived the kids had managed to crawl up on a large rock in the middle of the river but could not get to shore.
At that point the rescue helicopter was called in to pluck the children from the river. Both were unhurt in the incident.
It's been an active few days for MART; the group worked to help rescue a family stranded on Barn Bluff in Red Wing Sunday.
