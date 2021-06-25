WATCH | Video shows moments a train crashes into semi-truck in Moody

"He was shocked, couldn't say anything," a post by Best Donuts and Kolaches reads. "I was really sad for him. He was desperate. May GOD be with him."

Video was captured showing the moments leading up to a train crashing into a 18-wheeler semi-truck in Moody, Texas Friday afternoon.

A local shop, Best Donuts and Kolaches, posted the video on their Facebook page around 3 p.m.

The crash reportedly happened on Texas 317 and Teague Drive around 2:30 p.m., according to the post.

"It's insane," the post reads. "Please if ya'll know people who drive 18 wheelers that comes to Moody, please tell them not to use this road."

6 News reached out to authorities to get more information about this crash and if there are any injuries, but we are waiting to hear back.

According to the post, the truck had two people inside and they were able to get out in time. The driver was also reportedly shocked from the incident.

Watch the video of the crash below:

Train crash with an 18 wheelers, moody,tx!!! This is what happened about 30 mins ago, its insane, please if yall know people who drive 18 wheelers that comes to moody, please tell them not use this road. I talk to the driver he was shocked, couldn't say anything. I was really sad for him. He was desperate. May GOD be with him. Posted by Best Donuts and Kolaches on Friday, June 25, 2021