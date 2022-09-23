12-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday found safe

The child was reported missing out of Vidor and found at a residence in Bridge City.

VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have found a 12-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday.

Officers previously asked for help in finding Gabriel Ramb, according to a Friday morning news release from the Vidor Police Department.

Ramb had last been seen Thursday at about 5 p.m. in his room at his home in the 1800 block of South Timberlane Dr. in Vidor. Police were told by his mother that he had climbed out his bedroom window.

Ramb was found safe at a residence in Bridge City and will be reunited with his mother.

Read the full news release from the Vidor Police Department...

The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child. The Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 7:15 PM on Thursday, September 22,2022 from the mother of the child. The mother advised that the child was last seen in his room at approximately 5:00PM. The child had exited through his bedroom window. The information on the child is as follows:

Name: Gabriel Ramb

Missing from: 1800 block South Timberlane, Vidor, Texas

Age: 12 years of age

Wearing: Orange shirt with a cat on the front, Gray shorts with Orange Stripe, Black socks, Black Crocs

If anyone should see the child, please report it to 911 immediately.