Violent weekend in Waco, as police respond to multiple shootings and assault on an officer

Waco police were called to three shootings, one of them fatal, over the weekend.

WACO, Texas — Saturday:

A violent weekend in Waco began with a fatal shooting near the Whataburger on N. Valley Mills Dr. just before 2 a.m.

Police said Tyreese Carrol, 19, was shot multiple times and was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle. He did not survive.

Police were still looking for the shooter.

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in the 1100 block of Dallas St.

Police arrived to find Skyla Cox had been thrown from the car.

Police were still trying to figure out who was driving. They believed speed was a factor in the crash.

Also on Saturday, a cop was hurt while at the scene of a minor crash in the parking lot of Cici’s Pizza.

One of the people involved didn’t have insurance and when police were about to tow his vehicle away, the man got upset and hit the officer in the bridge of his nose with an ashtray.

The officer's injury didn’t require treatment. The suspect was charged with assault on a public servant.

Sunday:

Two men were shot just after midnight in the 700 block of Olive St.

Police said the 18-year-old and 43-year-old were shot in the foot and the thigh. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said several houses and cars on the street were also struck by bullets.

Police did not identify a suspect but believed a black four-door sedan was involved.

A person told police he was robbed at knifepoint around 2:15 a.m. near 4th St. and Franklin Ave.

He told police a group of people took his backpack.

The victim said he got into some kind of fight with the group and his hands were cut.

Police were still trying to figure out who was involved.

Monday:

A home was hit my six bullets Monday morning shortly after 1 a.m. at the 2100 block of Proctor Ave. This was the third shooting of the weekend.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that no one was shot or injured.

Other residents in that area said they heard a vehicle speed away, but did not gove a description.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, police ask that you reach out to Waco PD to help can keep the community safe.