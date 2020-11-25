Viral Facebook post helps community members support each other

A post popping up across local community Facebook pages encourages people to ask for help, as well as give. Thousands of people are getting involved.

TEMPLE, Texas — In no more than a week, different people on at least five community Facebook sites have shared the same post with the community, though all seem to have gotten the idea somewhere else.

"What is one thing you NEED that you cannot afford right now? Let’s check and see what others say. Maybe you have it and don’t need it or have a connection to get it. (I saw this on another community page and it was amazing some of the kindness that was shown.) NO SELLING, if you’re offering something on here to someone it means you’re GIVING it to them for FREE! Let’s spread some holiday magic," the post said.

On just one community page alone the post already has 1500 comments. Many people asked for toys, clothing, shoes, or a particular piece of furniture. Others proactively posted what they had available to give away.

A local teacher told 6 News she was even able to get school supplies and books for her class.

"Someone had some books that they were giving away. It was actually really awesome," LaChelle Acosta said. "When I told her I was a teacher she went ahead and gathered some other school supplies and put it in the box. She gave me some extra pencils and paper and stuff for my students."

Acosta was also able to donate clothing to another family on the site after one mother asked for clothing for a 9-year-old. She said she doesn't normally like using social media, but this week was different.

"I've avoided Facebook for a long time because it's been so negative. When I saw this it was refreshing and a breath of fresh air to know that there are still so many good people in the community," Acosta said.

Other people were happy to have an opportunity to give as well. Taisa Timm said the family initially gave out a Christmas tree, but when she saw so many people asking for one in the comments she went out to get more.

"We went to the store and bought four more to give them out," Timm said. "We already have our Christmas tree up. It just brought a little bit of joy and happiness into the home with everything going on. My kids see it and their faces light up. We wanted to bring that to some other families."

6 News found five different sites where the post had been shared. More than 3100 people had participated in total. Community members said it was a good thing to see after a year dominated by COVID-19 and other hardships.

"I think a lot of people's holiday is going to be turned around," Timm said. "It was good seeing that. It made me smile seeing people helping each other."