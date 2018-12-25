COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A standoff in Temple ended last Thursday with a child injured and three people dead, including the gunman, officials said.

Officials identified Shelly Splittgerber, 36, a Belton Independent School District teacher, and Sherry Gray, 64, as the women shot and killed. Splittgerber's 4-year-old son, Corden Fidler, was injured, officials said.

Sherry Gray and Shelly Gray's visitation and memorial service is set for Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 1 p.m., respectively, the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home said on its website.

Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is holding the visitation, while Lea Ledger Auditorium, which is inside of Copperas Cove High School, is the site for the memorial service.

