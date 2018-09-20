TEMPLE, Texas — As family members of Aiden Martin prepare to say their last goodbyes, they invited everyone to attend his funeral service and visitation.

A Facebook page dedicated to Aiden posted Thursday funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Temple Bible Church. The family asked the graveside ceremony be limited to only close family and friends so they will have a private moment to say their last goodbyes.

Aiden passed away Tuesday at McLane Children's Hospital where he was in a coma following an ATV accident that occurred Sept. 14.

Aiden was an Academy ISD eighth grader. AISD Super Intendant Kevin Sprinkles released a statement Wednesday expressing condolences for the family and announcing grief counselors would be at the school through the the of the week.

"Academy ISD is deeply saddened to learn that one of our 8th grade students passed away on September 18, 2018, after suffering injuries related to an ATV accident," the statement read. "The district's prayers and sincere condolences go out to his family. As we move forward during this time of grief, please keep your thoughts and prayers with the families impacted by this tragedy."

