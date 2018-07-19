CORYELL COUNTY, Tx — A wildfire had burned more than 1,000 acres in Coryell County fire officials with the Texas A&M Forestry Service said Friday. That number was down from the estimate of 2,000 acres authorities released earlier in the day.

Wildland Urban Interface Specialist Victoria Cruz said the fire was 50 percent contained but spreading toward the small town of Pearl. As a result, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office called for voluntary evacuations along County Roads 140, 141, 142, 139, 137, Star Road and Slater Road.

The Forestry Service started dropping fire retardant on Thursday from planes and helicopters and planned to continue throughout the day Friday.

Amazingly, the damaged to property was limited to just two barns and several bails of hay.

Crews first got the call around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday for the fire near Harmon Road and Table Rock Road.

“It really is just a very good condition for the fire to grow, bad for us because we have to chase it and put it out,” Copperas Cove Fire Department Deputy Chief Gary Young said.

The Texas Forest Service was on the scene to assist. Young said they are specialists in wild land firefighting and they can predict wind speed changes and know where the fire will move next.

One of the biggest challenges is getting to the fire. They often have to go though high brush or cut though fences.

“We’re driving trucks where trucks don’t normally get driven. We’re having to make our own roads,” Young said.

The Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, and Harker Heights fire departments were helping to fight the fire along with Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, the Fort Hood Fire Department, the Texas Forest Service and the United States Forest Service.

