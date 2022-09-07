Volunteer fire departments in Bosque County need your help

Increased gas prices, constant wildfires and a lack of volunteers are keeping Bosque County Fire Departments from serving their community properly.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County Volunteer Fire Departments need assistance from the community. The ongoing drought and constant wildfires are draining their resources.

"We're also strained monetary-wise due to the rise in gas prices, and truck maintenance has been pretty brutal lately with all the fires we've gone on," Bryant Clark, the Fire Captain at Morgan Volunteer Fire Department said.

Clark added that he and his co-workers pay hundreds of dollars a week to keep their engines running. So many wildfires, like the five day wildfire they are battling now, are draining their team of resources.

"They're still having a bunch of breakouts, but they did come close to having walnut evacuated, it was getting that close," Fire Chief Brian Moore said.

The Department not only helps their area, but they assist Departments all over the county. That is why Moore and Clark said it is important they receive the assistance they need right now, so they do not have to close.

"It puts a strain on a lot of the other fire departments that are already able to stay open," Clark said.

A recent Facebook post by the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management reached out to community members asking for their help. The Volunteer Fire Department in Morgan said within 36 hours, they received water, snacks and more from the community.

"A few of them have actually gone out on site and delivered it straight to the firefighters out there and it has been a blessing," Clark said. "I want to thank them so very much for doing that, and that has helped replenish some of our water that we use to replenish ourselves."

If you would like to help the Morgan Volunteer Fire Department, their email is morganvfd@windstream.net.