Firefighters at Central Bell County Fire and Rescue have seen 17 brush and grass fire calls since June 1. It's their most common call out, and one of the most difficult. Brush and grass fires wear out tires, hoses, and other gear firefighters rely on. They are also very unpredictable, compared to a regular structure fire.

"We're in all of our gear, you've got the sun beating down, you've got the heat of the fire, uneven terrain," Firefighter Jesse Allen said. "and unlike a structure fire, the fire can spread North, South, East, West... without any warning."

Perhaps the worst part, however, is brush fires are often directly man made, and preventable. Allen believes most brush fire calls the department goes on are created by simple mistakes.

"I'd say 90 percent are caused by people and they are accidental," Allen said. "Caused due to negligence."

The good news, there are things people can do to prevent grass and brush fires, starting with these five tips:

1. Smoke responsibly and use an ash tray. Discarded cigarette butts can create huge fires with high winds and dry grass. Never throw a cigarette butt out the window.

2. Pay attention to trailer chains. When hooking up a trailer, low hanging chains can spark if they hit the ground while a person is driving. Firefighters said that spark is enough to light up dry grass.

3. Bring a fire extinguisher when operating a tractor or large mower. Large blades can hit rocks and cause sparks. If the field is dry enough, it will catch fire. A responsible operator will bring a fire extinguisher with them to put that fire out quickly before it becomes unmanageable.

4. Cook BBQ safely. Embers can fly up in the air and light nearby grass on fire. It shouldn't be a problem as log as people keep a water hose or extinguisher nearby.

5. Don't burn brush, or trash, when a burn ban is in effect. Allen told Channel 6 burning brush or trash in any way during a burn ban is both illegal and highly dangerous. Even after putting the fire out, loose embers can destroy property.

"You can not burn anything except for food or religious reasons," Allen said. "A lot of people think they can make small fires in their backyard, or burn garbage on their property during the burn ban. That causes a lot of fires."

© 2018 KCEN