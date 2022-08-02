Volunteers needed for Killeen's Municipal Court

The court said volunteers are asked to commit at least three-hour shifts once a week and will require basic knowledge of office equipment.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking to volunteer, the City of Killeen's Municipal Court is seeking help.

In a news release sent out Tuesday, the court said it is looking for volunteers who can help during business hours, which is Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The court said volunteers are asked to commit at least three-hour shifts once a week.

Volunteers will make and answer phone calls, direct defendants to the correct location and provide basic information to the public.

Training will be available to volunteers, but the court hopes you'll know how to use a telephone and copy machine, as well as have knowledge of basic office equipment. The court said volunteers should also be effective at communicating verbally and through writing because all communication will be done via phone and not in person.

A background check will be required. You must also be at least 18 years old and be able to maintain confidential information.

If you're interested in applying, click here or call (254) 501-7850.