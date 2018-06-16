Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is ready to bring in volunteers to help build the Crossley Veterans Community in Temple. The community will have 13 duplexes and a community center, and house at least 26 homeless veterans. So far, only the community center has been framed.

Around a dozen volunteers came out Saturday to help clean up the construction sites so partnering contractors could get to work in the next week, but Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity Director Ken Cates told Channel 6 they still need plenty of help.

"Folks with experience, without experience, I mean every level. Construction, landscaping, putting in water systems... we need everything," Cates said.

People looking to help can sign up at the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity website or call 254-554-0923

© 2018 KCEN