Vote | Killeen ISD's Aaron Crittenden is a top track performer in Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD's 800-meter runner Aaron Crittenden has a chance to be voted the Texas Boys Performer of the Week.
Crittenden recorded an 800-meter run time of 1 minute and 53 seconds during the week of Feb. 20.
MileSplit TX compiled a list of the state's top performers in their respective track and field events.
Among Crittenden, other top performers include Cayden Broadnax who posted a 200-meter time of 21 seconds and Tyson Turner who executed a 6-foot-10-inch high jump.
To view the entire poll and to cast your vote for Crittenden, visit here.
