Vote | Killeen ISD's Aaron Crittenden is a top track performer in Texas

A chance to vote the 800-meter runner as the best performer of the week.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD's 800-meter runner Aaron Crittenden has a chance to be voted the Texas Boys Performer of the Week.

Crittenden recorded an 800-meter run time of 1 minute and 53 seconds during the week of Feb. 20.

MileSplit TX compiled a list of the state's top performers in their respective track and field events.

Among Crittenden, other top performers include Cayden Broadnax who posted a 200-meter time of 21 seconds and Tyson Turner who executed a 6-foot-10-inch high jump.

To view the entire poll and to cast your vote for Crittenden, visit here.