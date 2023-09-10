Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote, here's what you need to know

To register, fill out a form online and mail it to your county election office, or visit your local voter registrar.

TEMPLE, Texas — The November election is right around the corner and some important deadlines are coming up soon.

Election Day is on Tuesday., Nov. 7.

Some counties have bond issues and there are 14 propositions to amend the Texas Constitution on the ballot as well. The League of Women Voters of Texas has put together a non-partisan Voters Guide for the amendments, including arguments for and against.

If you want to vote early or vote by mail, you need to mark these dates on your calendar.

2023 election dates and deadlines

Last Day to Register to Vote : Tuesday, October 10

: Tuesday, October 10 Early voting begins on Monday, October 23

on Monday, October 23 Ballot-by-mail applications must be received (not postmarked) by Friday, Oct. 27.

must be (not postmarked) by Friday, Oct. 27. Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 3

on Friday, Nov. 3 Ballot by Mail must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, or postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Requirements to vote in Texas

State law requires you to register 30 days prior to the election in which you wish to vote. An applicant’s spouse, parent or child (acting as an agent) may complete and sign a voter registration application as long as they are a registered voter or have applied for voter registration.

You must be a United States citizen.

You must be at least 18 years old by Election Day.

Have not been declared totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction

If convicted of a felony, you must have fully completed the sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision; or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote.

How do I find out if I'm registered to vote?

Anyone can check their registration in less than two minutes through the Texas Secretary of State. All you need is your name, county and date of birth. More voter registration information in Texas

Voter ID requirements

If you've confirmed you are registered, but don't have or never received your voter registration card, here's what you need to know. Under Texas law, voters can use one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification at the polls when voting in person.

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States Military ID card with photo

United States citizenship certificate with photo

United States passport (book or card)

Voters who don't have and can't "reasonably obtain" one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a voter registration certificate.

Who can vote by mail in Texas?

If you plan to vote by mail, you must meet certain criteria to qualify.

You are 65 years or older on Election Day

You are sick or disabled

You will be out of your county during the early voting period and on Election Day

You are expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

You are confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

Download and print application for mail ballot

If you have other questions about the mail-in ballot process click here.

Tracking your mail ballot

Once you’ve sent your ballot by mail to your county’s early voting clerk, you can check the status of your mail-in ballot through the Ballot by Mail Tracker, available on the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal.

You must enter the following information:

First Name

Last Name

Date of Birth

The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

Your Driver’s License or Department of Public Safety Personal ID number

Your residential address (must appear exactly as listed on your voter registration record. To look up the address listed on your voter registration record, use the ‘Am I Registered?’ tool)

City

ZIP code

How to correct a defect on your application for ballot by mail

If you received a notice (PDF) that your application for a mail ballot (ABBM) was rejected because you did not provide an identification number or the number included on your ABBM did not match one of the numbers associated with your voter registration record, you can correct the error online through the Texas Secretary of State's Ballot by Mail Tracker. When you log in to the Ballot by Mail Tracker, you will be prompted to enter your personal identification number(s). Once your personal identification number is validated, the ABBM you previously submitted will be processed

To utilize the Ballot by Mail Tracker, you must enter:

Your Texas Driver’s License Number or Texas Personal Identification Number, AND

The last four digits of your social security number

AND

AND Your residence address as listed in your voter registration record

If you received a notice that your ABBM was rejected for another reason, you may be able to correct the error by submitting a new ABBM (PDF) to your county's early voting clerk with the corrected information.

If you have specific questions about your registration or the status of your ABBM, you should contact your county.