Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote, here's what you need to know

TEMPLE, Texas — The November election is right around the corner and some important deadlines are coming up soon.
Election Day is on Tuesday., Nov. 7.
Some counties have bond issues and there are 14 propositions to amend the Texas Constitution on the ballot as well. The League of Women Voters of Texas has put together a non-partisan Voters Guide for the amendments, including arguments for and against.
If you want to vote early or vote by mail, you need to mark these dates on your calendar.
2023 election dates and deadlines
- Last Day to Register to Vote: Tuesday, October 10
- Early voting begins on Monday, October 23
- Ballot-by-mail applications must be received (not postmarked) by Friday, Oct. 27.
- Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 3
- Ballot by Mail must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, or postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Requirements to vote in Texas
State law requires you to register 30 days prior to the election in which you wish to vote. An applicant’s spouse, parent or child (acting as an agent) may complete and sign a voter registration application as long as they are a registered voter or have applied for voter registration.
- You must be a United States citizen.
- You must be at least 18 years old by Election Day.
- Have not been declared totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction
- If convicted of a felony, you must have fully completed the sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision; or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote.
How do I find out if I'm registered to vote?
- Anyone can check their registration in less than two minutes through the Texas Secretary of State. All you need is your name, county and date of birth. More voter registration information in Texas
Voter ID requirements
If you've confirmed you are registered, but don't have or never received your voter registration card, here's what you need to know. Under Texas law, voters can use one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification at the polls when voting in person.
- Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- United States Military ID card with photo
- United States citizenship certificate with photo
- United States passport (book or card)
Voters who don't have and can't "reasonably obtain" one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a voter registration certificate.
Who can vote by mail in Texas?
If you plan to vote by mail, you must meet certain criteria to qualify.
- You are 65 years or older on Election Day
- You are sick or disabled
- You will be out of your county during the early voting period and on Election Day
- You are expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day
- You are confined in jail, but otherwise eligible
Download and print application for mail ballot
English - Spanish - Vietnamese - Chinese
If you have other questions about the mail-in ballot process click here.
Tracking your mail ballot
Once you’ve sent your ballot by mail to your county’s early voting clerk, you can check the status of your mail-in ballot through the Ballot by Mail Tracker, available on the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal.
You must enter the following information:
- First Name
- Last Name
- Date of Birth
- The last 4 digits of your Social Security Number
- Your Driver’s License or Department of Public Safety Personal ID number
- Your residential address (must appear exactly as listed on your voter registration record. To look up the address listed on your voter registration record, use the ‘Am I Registered?’ tool)
- City
- ZIP code
How to correct a defect on your application for ballot by mail
If you received a notice (PDF) that your application for a mail ballot (ABBM) was rejected because you did not provide an identification number or the number included on your ABBM did not match one of the numbers associated with your voter registration record, you can correct the error online through the Texas Secretary of State's Ballot by Mail Tracker. When you log in to the Ballot by Mail Tracker, you will be prompted to enter your personal identification number(s). Once your personal identification number is validated, the ABBM you previously submitted will be processed
To utilize the Ballot by Mail Tracker, you must enter:
- Your Texas Driver’s License Number or Texas Personal Identification Number, AND
- The last four digits of your social security number
AND
- Your residence address as listed in your voter registration record
If you received a notice that your ABBM was rejected for another reason, you may be able to correct the error by submitting a new ABBM (PDF) to your county's early voting clerk with the corrected information.
If you have specific questions about your registration or the status of your ABBM, you should contact your county.
