Multiple polling locations change in Waco

Several voting locations throughout the city will change for election day.

WACO, Texas — Several polling places in Waco are changing locations, for those who have not yet voted, these are the updated locations:

The Records Building polling place will move to the Waco Convention Center on Election Day.

Due to construction at Waco High, the polling location at the school will not be used as in previous years. The new polling place will be at Grace Church at 4610 Bosque Blvd.

The Tennyson Middle School location will also not be used. The new location will be at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church at 1624 Wooded Acres, behind the Target store.

The St. Louis Activity Center at 2415 Cumberland Ave. is the only polling place for North Central Waco.