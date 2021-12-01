Waco activates public information hotline for COVID-19 updates

The hotline was made to further expand the availability of information to McLennan County residents about the COVID-19 pandemic.

WACO, Texas — To further expand the availability of information to McLennan County residents about the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Waco has activated it's public information hotline.

To make sure residents in the community who don’t have email, social media or internet access can receive the latest update on testing sites, vaccine availability or to find out how to sign up, anyone can call 750-5606.

After dialing the number, callers can select either English or Spanish to hear updates from the Waco McLennan County Public Health District. The recorded messages identify the time and date of the update so people can call as often as they want to receive the latest updates that are also on the City of Waco COVID-19 website.

When the vaccine is available, callers will be directed to a phone number to call to register to receive the vaccine.