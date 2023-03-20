Residents left without home following duplex fire in Hewitt

According to authorities, all residents and pets escaped with no injuries.

HEWITT, Texas — According to Hewitt Fire Chief Jonathan Christian, the Waco and Hewitt fire departments responded to a structure fire on Monday, March 20 around 3:30 p.m.

Chief Christian confirmed to 6 News that the fire was located at 1118 W. Gruver Cir.

Upon arrival to the fire, crews found one duplex fully engulfed with flames and smoke, Chief Christian says.

According to Chief Christian, the fire was put out before it could reach any other nearby units. However, the duplex next to it did suffer some smoke and heat damage.

Authorities say the duplex was a total loss and the residents are now displaced.

This unfortunate event began after a pot was left on the stove, the strong winds in the area assisted the growth of the fire, according to Chief Christian.

There is currently no other information available.

