Waco area to get legal assistance for low-income immigrants

American Gateways has selected an Equal Justice Works Fellow to provide immigration legal services to area non-citizens.

WACO, Texas — The Waco area is getting its first Equal Justice Works Fellow to help low-income detained asylum seekers and incarcerated non-citizens navigate the U.S. legal system.

The fellow comes to the area through American Gateways, which is an organization that provides legal assistance to immigrants in more than 20 Central Texas counties. According to the organization, Alicia Alvarado will be filling the fellowship position in the area for a two year period. Alvarado will work with people held in local detention centers, including the McLennan County Jail, Jack Harwell Detention Center and Limestone County Detention Center.

“We are incredibly excited for this unique opportunity to serve more individuals int eh Waco area, which has a growing immigrant population," Director of Waco Office of American Gateways Analí Looper said in a release. “Alicia will provide critical advocacy and representation that will significantly impact not only the lives of those she directly represents, but also their families.”