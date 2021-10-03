Waco attractions make mask decisions

As Spring Break arrives and the statewide mask mandate expires, local attractions in Waco will have to choose whether or not to require masks

WACO, Texas — Spring Break is a busy time for many Central Texas businesses, especially in the Waco area. As the statewide mask mandate ends on March 10, these businesses will have to choose whether or not they will require masks.

The Cameron Park Zoo said this is their busiest time of the year. It will consider safety over the next few weeks especially for its guests, staff and animals.

“We’re still requiring masks in our indoor areas, and also we ask that you wear masks in our Tiger exhibit and also around our jaguars and bobcats because they can also catch COVID as well," Cameron Park Zoo Education Curator Connie Kassner said.

Waco Tours is a hot attraction for many tourists coming to the area. It has served over 75,000 people in four years. They expect to have out-of-towners over the next few weeks on their tours. They offer a riverboat cruise and driving tour through Waco and said they want to make people feel comfortable.

"We are continuing to wear our masks, especially on our van tours," Waco Tours Vice President of Development Melinda Seiber said. "With people coming from all over the country, some have a more strict stance on wearing the mask and we want to honor them. We want to keep them safe, our staff safe, so for now we are going to continue to wear the mask.”

She said on the river tour that once the guest hit the open water, they are free to take off the mask.

Places like Magnolia Market and Southern Roots Brewery will require their employees and staff to wear masks, but will not expect the same from their patrons.

At the Mayborn Museum Complex, Mammoth Monument, Dr. Pepper Museum and Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, masks are required for people over the age of two.