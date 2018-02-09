WACO, Texas — The search is on for suspects who stole a TV and bottles of liquor from Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in Waco.

The bar posted photos of the suspects to Facebook, offering a reward for the identification of the suspects.

The property was stolen around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

"If your lowlife boyfriend was gone at 7 a.m. and came home with a broken TV and a few bottles of well liquor give us a shout out with his name," the post read. "We'll reward you way better."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the bar or Waco police.

