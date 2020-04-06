WACO, Texas — The community was still shaken Wednesday after the body of a 2-year-old boy from Waco was found in a dumpster. His mother is behind bars in McLennan County after she admitted she was responsible for his death.

Now, a local business has offered to help pay for his funeral arrangements.

One by one people from the community have stopped by to pay their respects for Frankie Gonzalez. His body was found Tuesday in a dumpster near a church.

"Not knowing all the details of the case, but knowing that children look to us to protect them and to guide them, but Frankie’s life did not turn out that way," Phillip Dunn said.

Dunn is a managing partner at Bubbas 33. He said the restaurant will help pay for the funeral.

"We struggled on what to do and how to help," Dunn said. “So this is what we decided on to help the family take some off the burden off."

Frankie’s story goes beyond Waco. Dunn said people as far as Connecticut have reached out to ask how they could assist.

"We've had flower shops who would like to donate flowers, families who have volunteered to donate burial plots, Fire departments who've volunteered to escort the casket. We've had so many people reach out,” Dunn said.

Frankie’s mother, 34-year-old Laura Sanchez, was charged with 1st-degree felony injury to a child. for those who would like to help the family you can do so by dropping off a donation at Bubba's 33. The address is 2601 S Jack Kultgen Fwy, Waco, TX 76711

Also on KCENTV.com:

Cameron Park Zoo receives $5,000 donation for elephant conservation

City of Temple awarded a $375,000 grant for community policing effort

Live like a pro | Pensacola Blue Wahoos list stadium on Air BnB