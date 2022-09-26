Waco business owner follows dreams while helping local entrepreneurs

Daysi Barrera's furniture store that she started years ago on 25th street now represents what others can accomplish.

WACO, Texas — When Daisy Barrera came over to the United States at 15-years-old, she dreamed that every day would have a positive outcome.

Today, she owns 25th Street Furniture in Waco. Barrera said she is realizing her dream while helping others.

"My business gives me the opportunity to help others and have a successful business," Barrera said.

Almost a year ago, she decided to join the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to help people in the community who want to pursue running a business.

She said a lot of times people become discouraged and don't pursue these dreams because they can't speak English.

Other hurdles could stand in the way, but Barrera doesn't let them.

Barrera started "Escalando" around the same time she joined the Chamber. "Escalando" is a workshop based program where community members can seek free assistance to start a business.

This program offers bilingual assistance, and all the necessary resources to start a business, no matter what your background.

Barerra said she does this so that others can make it the way she did.

"A lot of businesses, they came to me and they asked how to I do it, how do you do it, can you help me?"

Daisy said her answer is always "yes."

She said ever since she came to Waco and set up her shop, she feels 25th Street has taken a turn for the better.

Barrera hopes everyone in the area will be able to follow their dreams.