Waco businesses hope for big spring break

The "Magnolia Effect" has done wonders for local businesses in the past, something many are hoping for after the pandemic.

WACO, Texas — Spring break is officially here. And although Waco has no beaches or amusement parks, it has become a destination for many. The Waco Convention

Center reports that more than a million people have visited the Magnolia Silos in a single year. It brings tourists from all over the world to spend time and money in Waco.

This is great for local businesses who pride themselves first on being a local operation.

“Folks come in to do the Silos for two or three days, and I think quickly realize it’s a four-hour thing, not a three-day thing, so they find other things to do," said Corey Dickman, owner of Waco Axe Company, Waco Escape Rooms and Waco Pedal Tours, to name a few.

Dickman opened his ax business that is designed for people to use axes in a bowling-alley setting in February 2020. His business took a massive hit just a month after it opened, despite promising first-month numbers.

Now he is excited about spring break. Dickman said he is ready for when it feels safe enough to fully reopen at a maximum capacity.

“I just checked with my partner this morning and we’re like two dollars off of where we were last March. Having a good March and April is great too, but if we can be as safe as we can getting into May and June and July that would be awesome," Dickman said.

Although it isn't Disney or Epcot, Waco is making a name for itself around the world as a tourist spot. Thankfully, other businesses can benefit.