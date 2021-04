Cameron Rosales was seen wearing a black hoodie and light blue jeans Monday afternoon around 4:25 p.m., according to Waco police.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Cameron Rosales.

Police said Rosales never came home from school on Monday and was last seen leaving Carver Middle School around 4:25 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black hooding and light blue jeans, police said. Rosales was reportedly seen walking toward Faulkner Lane in Waco after school was let out.