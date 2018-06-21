Lawmakers passed a bill which includes legalization of the cannabis plant called hemp.

The 2018 "Hemp Farming Act" would remove industrial hemp from the list of controlled substances under federal law.

Kati Clayburn from Waco said she really hopes this bill gets passed.

She became an advocate for cannabis and hemp derived products after she started using CBD oils for her anxiety disorder. CBD oils are extracted from hemp.

Clayburn said her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and instead of going through chemo she too started using CBS oils.

Hemp has less than 3 percent of THC which is the chemical compound that's responsible for making people high.

Clayburn said she wants people to understand how hemp can possibly save lives and reduce the need of opioids for many people, including veterans.

"Tons of veterans are in desperate need of this," Clayburn said. "They are not able to get it and it is not right. They fight for our country and they come home to this epidemic that's going on across our country and it's sad. They can't even try this holistic option that's helping people."

The legalization of hemp is backed by U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell. He wants the Senate to vote on the bill before the July 4 recess.

"I hope everybody just puts aside what their past belief of what marijuana is and the cannabis plant. Right now we're in a state in this country where we can really make some changes. We could save lives, mental health awareness, suicide awareness, veterans awareness. This is a movement going across the country," Clayburn said.

For those who have questions about CBD can call Clayburn at 1-800-674-8819.

