Waco crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The crash happened at the intersection of N. New Road and Huaco Lane Tuesday night. One of the drivers involved fled the scene.

WACO, Texas — One person has died and four were injured as a result of a car accident that happened Tuesday night at the intersection of N. New Road and Huaco Lane in Waco, police say.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.

Waco police was sent to the intersection at around 9:45 p.m. August 4 to find three vehicles involved in the crash. The vehicles involved included a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

An investigation by detectives found that the Prius was traveling south on New Road and got into the center turn lane at the same time the Camry, who was traveling north, got into the center turn lane. The two got into a head on collision. The investigation found that the Tahoe was struck by the Prius.

The driver of the Prius, the passenger of the Camry and all three occupants of the Tahoe were taken to local hospitals for injuries received during the crash. The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the hospital.