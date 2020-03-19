WACO, Texas — The Chick-fil-A at Richland Mall in Waco temporarily closed down after an employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"The health and well-being of all of our guests and Team Members are of utmost importance, which is why I wanted to provide an update on a recent situation that happened at our Richland Mall location," Franchise Operator Jake Roye said. "Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to temporarily close our Richland Mall restaurant after learning someone on our team had a confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) diagnosis. We are working with the Waco-McLennan County Health District, as well as disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines. "

According to Roye, a re-opening date will be decided after clearance from local health authorities.

