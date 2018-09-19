WACO, Texas — Waco was chosen as the host city for the announcement of the National Night Out activities.

Police officers from across the state visited the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Museum Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott officially proclaimed Oct. 2, 2018 as National Night Out in Texas.

National Night Out is a community building campaign designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships.

There are various, local block parties being planned for the annual event.

"Usually people see police when they need police help or something bad happens,” Waco Police Officer Sofie Martinez said. “This is a perfect time for citizens to mingle with police officers and just have casual conversations and maybe voice concerns. We in return get to go to their neighborhoods and block parties."

Texas was awarded the National Night Out 2017 State Cup, meaning Texas was the state with the best turnout. Police officers say they are pushing for that again in 2018.

