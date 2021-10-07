Waco church pumps 99 cent gas, provides prayer at annual service event

Glory Bell Church in Waco slashed gas prices to 99 cents a gallon Saturday morning in hopes of filling up gas tanks and people's hearts.

WACO, Texas — Glory Bell Church in Waco served nearly 300 families by providing nearly 3,000 gallons of gas at a discounted price. They're doing it to fuel Central Texas with a message.

"You can be good in God's hands, we love that," said a volunteer and member of Glory Bell Church.

The church brought the word to the community at the gas pump rather than at a pew. The church served it's community through discounted gas at Buzzy Bee in Waco for it's third annual 'Serve Day.'

"Gas, everybody is well aware, has gone up recently and so what a better blessing then to buy down the cost of gasoline from nearly 3 dollars down to 99 cents," said Pastor Chuck Martin.

"I haven't seen 99 cents since way back when I was a kid," said Patrick Taylor, a community member who participated in the event.

Lining the street and wrapped around the entire building, drivers came from near and far to get the cheap fuel.

That’s a wrap, Serve Day! Today we pumped over 2800 gallons of gas, washed windows, prayed and loved on our community.... Posted by Glory Bell Church on Saturday, July 10, 2021

"It was a great experience for us because it was something we weren't expecting," said Gloria Day, who bought the discounted gas. "It was a blessing for us to come out here this morning and get some 99 cent gas, it was just a blessing."

But the vehicles weren't the only thing getting fueled up.

"Not everybody is expecting to be refueled spiritually, to be uplifted," said Martin.

Besides pumping gas, washing windows, passing out free water and popsicles, the congregation served a side of prayer for those who wanted it.

The church is making an impact on Waco through gasoline, smiles and service.

"This is a really practical need, it helps out a lot of people, makes a big impact in a short amount of time but it makes a special memory," Martin added.