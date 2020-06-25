Waco church dedicates memorial to Frankie Gonzalez

Members of the church and local businesses helped plan and build the memorial near the place where the Waco toddler's body was found in early June.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from a previous report on a vigil held in honor of Frankie Gonzalez.

A memorial for Frankie Gonzalez is now sitting near Park Lake Drive Baptist Church in Waco, close to the location where the 2-year-old's body was found. The church said the memorial was dedicated in a private ceremony with the toddler's family.

The memorial consists of a small space with concrete benches and a stone reading "In memory of Frankie Gonzalez and all victims of violence."

"This space is designed to be a place of reflection and prayer," the church said on its Facebook page. "Please feel free to come by, we ask that any donation of stuffed animals be made to CASA of McLennan County."

The church also asked visitors to not leave candles on the memorial site as the wax will spill onto the concrete. Park Lake Drive Baptist Church thanked those involved in the project, including Deacons Chad Williams and Tom Moore, S&D Concrete of Waco, Phipps Memorial and Bellmead Home Depot.

Gonzalez was the Waco child recently at the center of statewide Amber Alert who was later found in a dumpster behind the Baptist church in early June. His mother, Laura Sanchez, led investigators to the body. Officials later discovered the child died in her care in late May. Sanchez was then arrested and charged with first degree felony injury to a child.

The 2-year-old's father, Lorenzo Gonzalez, was arrested June 17 and charged with abandoning or endangering a child in connection to his son's death.

During the investigation into Frankie's death, it was found that Lorenzo signed an agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services where he agreed he would not leave the children unsupervised with their mother, Laura Sanchez, due to the risk of harm to the children.

Lorenzo intentionally left the children alone and unsupervised with Sanchez in violation of the agreement that was made with the state, according to the Waco PD.