Waco church giving back, slashing Central Texans gas to 99 cents a gallon on Saturday

It's part of Glory Bell's #ServeDay from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Buzzy Bee Exxon on Saturday.

WACO, Texas — As the price of gas per gallon continues to climb around the country, Glory Bell Church in Waco is slashing the price of gas for Central Texans to 99 cents per gallon on Saturday.

"When we set out and launched our church just two years ago, we wanted to be known as a church that helps make a difference and an impact," said Pastor Chuck Martin.

Glory Bell Church will be at the Buzzy Bee Exxon on the corner of 12th and West Waco Drive on Saturday. Chuck and his wife Ashley said the church will cover the difference of whatever the cost of gas is tomorrow, slashing the price to meet the 99 cent value for each car that comes through between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"If gas is $2.80 tomorrow, we're going to cover what we need to cover so that everybody has to pay 99 cents a gallon," Chuck said. "We will cover whatever is the listed price of regular unleaded gas."

Chuck said the goal of 2021 Serve Day is to introduce people to Jesus and he believes there are many different ways to do that outside of a traditional church sermon or class. Chuck's wife, Ashley, agreed and said giving back to the community isn't new to the church and acknowledged discounting gas and spreading love is thinking outside the box.

"We have given away meals in the past and through 2020 we gave out 6,000 meals and this is another way to meet a practical need and we're just happy to be able to bless them in this area," she said.

That's what "2021 Serve Day," is all about, a chance, they said, to love on Waco and make things a little easier for those who need it, especially as we all dig ourselves out from a pandemic.

"We've just really tried to have an attitude of faith over fear," Ashley Martin said. "As a church we believe the greatest virus is sin, pain, hurt, heartache, depression, anxiety and there are so many things that people are going through and we know that Jesus is the answer and our God still heals."

Chuck said he knows that not everyone they serve will end up at Glory Bell or even in another church come Sunday but he does expect them to see Jesus and His glory through moments of darkness for many.

"If nobody ever knows our name or connects the gas buydown with Glory Bell Church but they connect the love of God with cheaper gas than that's a win, that's a win for us," he said.