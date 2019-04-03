WACO, Texas — The Church Under the Bridge had its first service at Magnolia Market since Chip and Joanna Gaines extended an invitation Sunday.

The Gaines family invited the church, which has held its service under an I-35 bridge for 26 years, to the Silos after I-35 construction forced the congregation to move.

Members of Sunday's crowd said they were excited to still be able to worship at their church during construction.

RELATED: Magnolia Market Silos to host Waco's Church Under the Bridge during I-35 construction