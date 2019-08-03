WACO, Texas — The Waco City Council is moving forward with its plans to rehabilitate streets in the downtown area.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Waco City Council approved changing Washington Avenue from North 5th to 18th as well as 9th Street to two-way streets.

Eric Gallt, Waco's traffic engineer said this has been in the works for years and it would ultimately help with business development because a two-way is more convenient for drivers.

"Since we're seeing a large influx of visitors into Waco we're also seeing a lot of visitors get confused on our one-way system, and they're going the wrong way so it's also going to be a lot friendlier for the visitors to Waco," Gallt said.

During city council's meeting on March 19, there will be a second reading of the ordinance change. Gallt said at that point it will be officially voted on and approved, so the ordinance will be updated for both Washington Avenue and 9th Street to become two-way streets.

The total cost for the project is $250,000, and it will be done in conjunction with the pavement management program. Gallt said they will re-surface the pavement of Washington Avenue and instead of re-striping it back as a one-way, they will do it as a two-way.

The overall project costs $2.5 million. Gallt said they will work on the pavement on Washington Avenue from 18th Street to University Parks Drive. They will also improve the sidewalks and add a protected bike lane.

According to Gallt, the bid for the conversion from one-way to two-way streets is expected to begin by the end of summer. Then they want to begin construction in September and have it completed by the end of the year.

