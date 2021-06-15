Waco City Council approves 7th Street Plaza project

Various events like live music, group yoga classes and pop-up shopping events would be held there.

WACO, Texas — The Waco City Council approved a project that will temporarily close parts of Downtown Waco to make it pedestrians only.

The Summer of Downtown Initiative aims to bring more people to Downtown Waco so small businesses can receive more visitors. Wendy Gregg, communications director for City Center Waco said 7th Street, from Austin Avenue to Franklin Avenue, would be renamed the 7th Street Plaza.

It would be closed to traffic from July through August.

Various events like live music, group yoga classes and pop-up shopping events would be held there.