WACO, Texas — The Waco City Council declared a vacancy in the Council District IV position on June 2 and initiated the appointment process for a new member.

Council Member Dillon Meek will continue to serve as the Councilperson for District IV, until a new person to fill the position is appointed. The City Council started to accept applications Wednesday.

Residents of District IV who meet the qualifications for a Council Member have until 5 p.m. on June 17 to submit their application to the City Secretary.

Applications and a list of qualifications are available. Call the City Secretary’s Office at 254-750-5750 or go to the homepage of the City of Waco website.

The Council is scheduled to interview candidates virtually using Zoom during Special Council Meetings at 3 p.m. on June 23 and June 30. These times are tentative and could change, depending on the number of applicants, according to the city council.

