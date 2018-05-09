WACO — The Waco City Council has unanimously approved a land purchase extending the proposed landfill site at TK Parkway more than 750 acres.

The new site location is expected to take space in Eastern McLennan County and Western Hill and Limestone Counties.

Before council members made their vote two Mt. Calm residents spoke out against it.

Joe Dunlap, a Mt. Calm resident, said he worked in Waco for 40 years.

“The fact that the City of Waco would move to two neighboring counties, and to install a landfill is very disappointing to me. And I would’ve never dreamed that I would see that,” Dunlap said to the council.

Another resident, Gail Souders, said she doesn't want the landfill near her home or her son's grave at Mt. Antioch cemetery. The grave site is just one of four that are located in the area as the landfill.

“I know no one wants a landfill, but who wants a landfill close to 4 cemeteries,” Souders said. "That's your loved ones final resting place."

Souders also called out District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek and District 5 Councilman Jim Holmes while speaking at the meeting. She said she disagrees with Councilman Meek for defining himself on social media as a social justice warrior, while voting to put a landfill in a community that has vocalized their environment and way of life could be negatively impacted.

“His vote tonight showed me how he felt, so I don’t know what will happen with that,” Souders said in response to her talk with Meek after the city council meeting.

In addition, Souders also said she used to attend the same church as Councilman Holmes in Bellmead, and that his vote disappoints her.

She said "I wanted to look him in the eyes and tell him this is not the Jim Holmes I thought I knew,"

Souders spoke about the noticeably lower attendance at tonight's meeting in comparison to the meeting where Axtell residents packed the Bosque Theater. She said members of the community thought this might happen, but the fight isn’t over.

The Axtell Residents Against the Waco Landfill Committee released an official statement on Facebook regarding Waco's resolution, which reads:

“Tonight, in the Chambers of Waco City Council, another travesty is occurring. The residents of Axtell, Mt Calm and others affected by this are closely monitoring the situation. We are disappointed that the city of Waco would pursue yet another large tract of acreage in our area in order to expand their already massive regional landfill project. Utilizing over 1200 acres of rural farmland for such municipal purposes is a detriment to the agricultural industry and the principles upon which our community thrives. Additionally, the proposed purchase price for this land (around $4145 per acre), is unheard of for large acreage in our area, which typically sells for $2500-$3000 per acre. This is a disturbing misuse of public revenue, especially seeing as there are numerous other, less costly options available to the city and its residents. Moving forward, Axtell and the surrounding communities will continue to relentlessly fight the city’s continual encroachment upon our way of life.”

Channel 6 reached out to the Waco City Council for comment. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver declined to comment.

