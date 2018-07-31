WACO — The Waco City Council voted Tuesday night to approve the purchase of a plot of land in east McLennan County that would be the site of a new landfill. The vote came despite more than 60 people voicing their opposition to the proposal.

One by one, citizens from all over McLennan County, and some from Limestone and Hill Counties, got their chance to speak before the city council. The site is near the intersection of State Highway 31 and FM 939, near the City of Axtell.

The people opposed to the proposed location said it was more than just the smell and the potential for more traffic. Farmers and ranchers feared the landfill could present safety issues with their water supply for both their crops and their livestock.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. The council had to vote to extend the meeting to 9 p.m. to accommodate the number of people who wanted to speak. In the end, the council voted unanimously to purchase the land.

