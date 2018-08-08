WACO, TX — Waco city councilman Jim Holmes raised $25K jet skiing down the Mississippi River from St. Paul, Minnesota, to New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 17,000 miles trek was all to raise money for the completion of the Doris Miller memorial in Waco. Holmes said he's always been fascinated with the story of Miller, and that's why he decided to make the journey down the Mississippi with his family.

Miller was the first African American to be awarded the Navy Cross. He received the honor for his bravery during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

"For Doris Miller to be a Wacoan in Central Texas, I think we are so lucky that he had the instincts to do the right thing and kind of set in motion and sow the seeds of the Civil Rights movement,” Holmes said.

Doreen Ravenscroft, executive director of Cultural Arts of Waco, said she was proud of Holmes' fundraising journey.

"Jim’s efforts with his team was absolutely fantastic," Ravenscroft said.

The project still has a way to go though. Ravenscroft said they are still raising $850,000.

"Over $600,000 is for the seal sculpture,” Ravenscroft said. “The rest is for finishing, the granite, and to finally finish all those special things needed to make the memorial what it’s supposed to be."

Holmes said his efforts to help honor Doris Miller are not over.

"There's so many layers of just being in the military and giving his life for our country," Holmes said.

As another fundraiser for the memorial Bare Arms Brewery in Waco are making Dorie Lager. They've already sold out but said they are working on another batch.

There is hope the Doris Miller Memorial will be completed by Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

© 2018 KCEN