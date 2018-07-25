A Waco City employee was arrested after getting into a scuffle with a police officer, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the City of Waco Employee Health Clinic because Ronald Lewis Turner was causing a disturbance. According to police, before the officers got there, Turner was irate and yelling at other city employees. They said he also appeared to be intoxicated.

Police found Turner later in the day but police said when an officer tried to arrest him, Turner first tried to take the officer's gun then pulled out a knife.

Other city employees jumped in to help the officer and took the knife away from Turner and he was arrested.

The officer was hurt and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment.

Turner was also taken to the hospital for clearance and then taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Turner now faces charges of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Attempting to take a Weapon from a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication.

